Why is my left turn-signal light always lit?!!

Jun 1, 2019
1979. When I bought the car both signal lights (on dash of cluster) seemed to work OK. They would only light up when the signal was actually being used. The next day I went to use the left one and it stayed lit and has since stayed lit up when not in use ever since. It will flash if I use the left signal but when turn is complete it goes back to lit. The right side light seems to be fine, goes off when not in use, and lights up when in use.

I have had the gauges checked by an gauge repair company. They told me all the lights in the entire cluster are operational. They said the turn signal issues appears to be unrelated to the cluster and is somewhere in the switch. I've checked all the outside turn signal bulbs and they are all working. I need some direction on where to look/where the switch is located? So what am I looking for (in the steering column) and/or is there another item I should be looking at.
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Is the car a 1979? Do the brake lights work? Are the tires on the left side inflated to the same psi as the right?
it may be the turn lever switch, take it out and look for burn marks on the plastic.
 
Jun 1, 2019
Yes it's a 1979. Tips or tricks to remove the turn signal switch? Does the lever/long rod come out with the switch or do I separate? I like to know what I'm jumping into here before I break somethig.
 
Have you tried flipping it to the off position?



:leaving:




I keed I keed :jester:

Have you looked at the traces on the back of the gauge cluster? It's ooooooooold. There were several on my 86 (very similar to the cluster in your 79) that I had to repair.


Also... The thing is wired like very crappy set of Christmas Tree lights (the old style). A burned out bulb, broken ground wire (cluster or combo switch), or broken combo switch can all cause weird issues like you describe.
 
Jun 1, 2019
When I sent it out to Instrument Services to have everything checked out they said everything was in order and working fine. They are the ones who suggested maybe the switch. Can the switch still be ordered, does someone reproduce them? Heck is there even an affordable supplier for a guage cluster these days?
 
No supplier for the cluster anymore. Even if there were, it would be some chinese hack like all the asinine headlights you see running around out there.

For the switch... I'm pretty sure you can still get those. Lemme look.
 
Jun 1, 2019
Cool, thanks for digging that up. I would not have thought that the local supply car place would have an older OEM part like the switch. Appreciate it.
 
