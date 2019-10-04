Why is my left turn-signal light always lit?!!

1979. When I bought the car both signal lights (on dash of cluster) seemed to work OK. They would only light up when the signal was actually being used. The next day I went to use the left one and it stayed lit and has since stayed lit up when not in use ever since. It will flash if I use the left signal but when turn is complete it goes back to lit. The right side light seems to be fine, goes off when not in use, and lights up when in use.



I have had the gauges checked by an gauge repair company. They told me all the lights in the entire cluster are operational. They said the turn signal issues appears to be unrelated to the cluster and is somewhere in the switch. I've checked all the outside turn signal bulbs and they are all working. I need some direction on where to look/where the switch is located? So what am I looking for (in the steering column) and/or is there another item I should be looking at.