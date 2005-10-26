Why is running open headers bad...

ja1919 - with winter starts, it's always a good practice to run the car long enough to evaporate all the condensation. It takes a good long while if you can't actually drive the car. Remember - there's not just condensation in the exhaust system -- it occurs in the crankcase as well. That water mixes with oil -- and it's important to get the enigne up to oil temps above 210F to boil all the water off. So if you're gonna winter start -- you need to let it run for a good long time, preferably drive it for 20-30 minutes. If you can't do that, it's probably better not to start it at all.



As for open headers -- well, how do I put this gently. There are probably literally hundreds of thousands of racing cars, bikes, boats, snowmobiles, etc. that get cranked up and raced every week across the globe all with open headers. Some just have a short collector on the header to tune the exhaust (helps with scavenging) -- some without, some with short dumps or side pipes, some with expansion chambers and the like (2-stroke crowd). I don't think the majority of them are chasing burnt valves related to cold air coming up the pipe and warping things --- just a guess. I NEVER had a problem with it during my racing days.



Loud as hell? Yes. Attract attention? Yes. Could a properly tuned exhaust be a bit quieter and make just as much power? In some cases yes, others no. But I wouldn't worry too much about my exhaust valves.