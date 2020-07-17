So I'm attempting to get my engine running after about 5 years. It was a fresh build when left alone and had never been started. I'm about at my wits end as I just can't seem to figure this one out. It acts like it wants to start then fails to do so.



Engine: fresh 306, with F303 cam, AFR 185 outlaws, Edelbrock performer intake, and an HP Turbo kit.



So far I've run through Jrichker's checklist and only skipped portions I could prove further down the chain.



I have verified fuel and spark but am still at a loss.



Tested the coil, TFI module, wires and distributor. All good

Tested the fuel pump, lines, regulator, and injectors and injector signal. All good



Thrown mud at a wall and purchased/installed a new tank (needed), pump(needed), injectors (needed), distributor and coil.



I've only found one cylinder that didn't want to build compression and will reset the pre-load once Jegs delivers some new adjusters.



Feel free to pummel me with questions, or throw your experience in here. I'm about to sacrifice a bucket of chicken to car Gods to get it working.