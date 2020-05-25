paddyrk
Member
-
- Jun 7, 2018
-
- 67
-
- 4
-
- 18
-
- 53
Sorry if this should be in the tech section, but I think here is better since I’m asking for opinions.
I have a 1991 347 swap, mild motor, 325whp so nothing crazy. I live in suburban Columbus so it is hot here now. Today I was out cruising, some light pulls, and my temp was still just about constantly 195-200.
I have this water pump, electronic, 55 GPM
I have this radiator and dual fan setup
I use VP cool down additive with distilled/drinking water
My timing is set correctly (verified at the Dyno and haven’t changed it), I just don’t see why I could STILL not run cool, I use a 180 degree thermostat, but I still run that hot, is it possible my hood doesn’t have enough exhaust flow (as in letting the air escape near the winshield)? I really don’t know how this happens.
please let me know your thoughts and ideas, this is very frustrating since I need to be able to daily drive this car. Thanks
I have a 1991 347 swap, mild motor, 325whp so nothing crazy. I live in suburban Columbus so it is hot here now. Today I was out cruising, some light pulls, and my temp was still just about constantly 195-200.
I have this water pump, electronic, 55 GPM
I have this radiator and dual fan setup
I use VP cool down additive with distilled/drinking water
My timing is set correctly (verified at the Dyno and haven’t changed it), I just don’t see why I could STILL not run cool, I use a 180 degree thermostat, but I still run that hot, is it possible my hood doesn’t have enough exhaust flow (as in letting the air escape near the winshield)? I really don’t know how this happens.
please let me know your thoughts and ideas, this is very frustrating since I need to be able to daily drive this car. Thanks