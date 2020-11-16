Engine Will 02-04 C&L Plenum fit on my 2001 Mustang GT?

Hi,

I've been on the search for a C&L Plenum for my 2001 (early 01 stang) Mustang GT and I keep finding this one on americanmuscle.com showing as only 02-04 will be compatible and not the previous years, then I saw in the questions and answers section something about the vacuum line locations being different or something like that.... not sure if that's actually the case or not but will I be able to bolt this onto my stock 01? I'm finding good deals but don't know if it'll fit my car. The main difference seems to be the diameter of the tube line but how could would a bigger hose solve the issue? lost. SUPER THANKS IN ADVANCE.

Link to "newer" c&l plenum (apparently only fits 02-04 though)--> https://www.americanmuscle.com/cnl-intake-plenum-9604.html

Link to older c&l plenum that isn't available anywhere in the world (fits 96-01) --> https://www.americanmuscle.com/cnl-intake-plenum-9601gt.html


