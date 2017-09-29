Will A 2015+ Steering Rack Work In A 2012 Mustang

Wife got a new car, so I have free reign to mod the mustang. I am currently in the process of tear down and rebuilding the front suspension and steering controls. Steeda springs, struts, and strut mounts. And moog inner/outer tie rods, sway bar links and ball joints. prothane LCA bushings and energy suspension sway bar bushings. The car has the usual clunks/pops in front and rear suspension as well as front end shake at 60-80. I manage to retract and disengage the passenger steering gear shaft when turning the steering wheel to get at the lower control arm bushings bolt. Steering wheel now just spins. . I know there has been issues with the EPAS causing vibration. So I'm just going to replace the unit since everything is torn down at the moment. I don't want to try fix it and then just have to tear it back down because it's not right. I found 2014 off a GT with 20k for a 140.00, but I would like to get a newer model unit 2015+. are the EPAS plug and play or will it need to be refreshed? I've spent a lot of time on Google and forum searches without success. I'm also rebuilding the rear suspension/bushings as well.

Thanks for any help.
 

Money it won't fit physically, since the whole suspension, including track width is different. Then you have to get the steering rack to speak the same language as the car. The shudder problem had more to do with software than a physical problems and was more common on early cars, especially when people started upgrading from the factory control arms. Your poly bushes are likely triggering this. Boss racks had gentler anti-nibble programming and withstood this better.
 
If you've got shakes with stock stuff, it'll likely knock your teeth put with poly.

Maybe see if you can find a Boss rack. They aren't sold anymore but turn up occasionally used.
 
TT5.0ca said:
If you've got shakes with stock stuff, it'll likely knock your teeth put with poly.

Maybe see if you can find a Boss rack. They aren't sold anymore but turn up occasionally used.
Having some of the shudder after I’ve upgraded my 2012 to PP wheels from an s550. Ive has them road force balanced and strongly believe it’s the rack that is the problem. I’ve been told the increase in size wheel and tire can throw off the steering a little and cause the wobble. I’ve found a boss 302 steering rack. My question is will I need any software update? My ear is an early 2012 and the rack is from a boss 302 2013. Thanks!
 
