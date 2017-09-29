Will A 2015+ Steering Rack Work In A 2012 Mustang

Wife got a new car, so I have free reign to mod the mustang. I am currently in the process of tear down and rebuilding the front suspension and steering controls. Steeda springs, struts, and strut mounts. And moog inner/outer tie rods, sway bar links and ball joints. prothane LCA bushings and energy suspension sway bar bushings. The car has the usual clunks/pops in front and rear suspension as well as front end shake at 60-80. I manage to retract and disengage the passenger steering gear shaft when turning the steering wheel to get at the lower control arm bushings bolt. Steering wheel now just spins. . I know there has been issues with the EPAS causing vibration. So I'm just going to replace the unit since everything is torn down at the moment. I don't want to try fix it and then just have to tear it back down because it's not right. I found 2014 off a GT with 20k for a 140.00, but I would like to get a newer model unit 2015+. are the EPAS plug and play or will it need to be refreshed? I've spent a lot of time on Google and forum searches without success. I'm also rebuilding the rear suspension/bushings as well.



Thanks for any help.