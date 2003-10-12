Will a 96-03 t5 tranny work in a 87-93 5.0???

T

TheUser

Jul 25, 2003
might run a search if you haven't already...I believe I read somewhere on here yesterday that the input shaft is bigger on 94+, but I'm not positive...someone on here knows though
 
fi347GT

fi347GT

Mar 24, 2003
What the hell are you guys talking about? There is no way a 96-newer T-45 is going to bolt into an 87-93. They are totally different transmissions, the bellhousing won't even bolt up to a 302.
 
Xtreme Limits

Xtreme Limits

Nov 30, 2001
i mite beable to get a good deal on a 96-03 (t45), but need help im getting mixxed results some say yes others no....
my turbo coupe t5 just blew up took it out put a 4cyl mustang tranny that i got for free and that things crap grinds 1-2-3-and 4th probley got a week, in her if i dont floor it :rolleyes: :rlaugh: :bang: , im proud to say that my 4cyl turbo coupe tranny held up too over 2 years of hard shifting :hail2: :nice: , alot of people thought i was stupid for putting it in, hay for $25 bucks at a pull it yourself yard was well worth it :nice: , but it did go at a bad time , im broke :bang: , help fellow stangers :flag:
 
S

svttech76

will not work... the 4.6's tranny has a one peice tranny case and bellhousing... different bolt pattern and starters
 
C

cornholio47

Oct 17, 2002
but there is a solution.....a tranny out of a 99 v-6. it will bolt right up. one pf my friends has one in his 5.0 and it works just fine. they are tremecs, he bought it at a junkyard here that sells nothing but mustang parts for 450. and i know it is a tremec bc i saw it on the casing myself
 
S

SmockDoiley

Jun 14, 2003
You guys are thinking of the 94+ T-5s. They will work but have a longer input shaft which in turn needs a longer bellhousing. The shaft is longer to move the shifter back to accomodate the interior trim. The t-45's will not work due to different bell pattern and integral bellhousing to tranny.
 
1993SSP

1993SSP

Sep 5, 2001
hrmmmmmm a 99 V6 T5 works in a fox body,,,,, interesting!! Anyone know the torque and gear specs on the 99 V6 trannys??????
 
TIMMY2734

TIMMY2734

May 17, 2002
Tremec bought borg warner before 98. But, they didnt change them at all, just has their name on it now.

You can have a T45 bolt up to 302, but it is really not worth the time nor the money to do it. There is a guy is Texas that does it.
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
Apr 3, 2009
To the op. You can rebuild your trans.5speeds.com has kits. Paul the owner has a video on utube( Eric the car guy) Paul has over 30 years of rebuilding trannys.I have bought his kit and tore a core t5 down and put it back just watching his video a couple times.
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
Apr 3, 2009
Some slower than others,some just don't reply with there results.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
It's 'their ' not there,
just help'n CMA out a little. He has been a little busy looking for something to fix/change or redo on the monster. You know, that car-munchausen thing.
 
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
Apr 14, 2003
General karthief said:
It's 'their ' not there,
just help'n CMA out a little. He has been a little busy looking for something to fix/change or redo on the monster. You know, that car-munchausen thing.
Hey, I'm happy he got "then/than" correct. I don't see how people swap those two and read the sentence correctly....although lately we seem to have a rash of new posters that don't believe in putting a period in "there" entire post. Happy Labor day! :jester:
 
