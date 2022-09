It truly is amazing when you change something how involved it can get....LOL

1. From my " understanding" the reason for the resistor is so you do not overheat and burn up the oil in a Can coil...

The "E" coil does not need a " resistor" for that reason...

2. IF I move the coil to the strut engine compartment area, the E coil should be a bolt on and would look cleaner, in my opinion....

3. NOT an electrical whiz but the numbers I found were 10-10.5 volts? reduction thru the resistor wire to coil.... I could remove or by pass the resistor wire, but would prefer not to.... I would not think that it would effect the coil much for my grocery getter..

4. Cam was chosen for a max of 5500 rpm, so I do Not plan on revving the engine very high.....

5. I guess if I installed one and it didn't work I could go back to the can coil..

6, I will look into mounting a can coil on that drivers side intake manifold hole two.. I spent some time cleaning and painting the can coil mount, but the coil will be replaced as this one is really rusty and worn looking...So I will need to buy one or he other eventually.....