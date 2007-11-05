will an SN95 8.8 rear end fit into my 68 stang?

3/4" on overall width is pretty minimal. Unless your wheels are already really close, that wont make any difference. I think you already know youll have to cut and weld brackets to make the diff fit since the donor has coil springs and the classic has leaf. I couldnt tell ya if it has 31 spline or not.
I am fully aware of the need to weld on new spring perches. Regardless of the axle spline count, what I care about most is if it will fit. I take back what I previously said about the .75" width. The axles are .75" longer PER SIDE for a total extra width of 1.5" The wheels that I will use are the 98 cobra's. If it won't fit, how much will it cost to get the housing shortened?
I have a 90 8.8 in mine... did it for cost reasons, nothing else. I have a writeup on it on my cardomain site, but it was easy and I have 05 V6 wheels on it and it looks great! I also have 1.25" spacers to make everything fit great.
With the stock SN95 width, you'd have to use 05-up wheels on the back and spacers or different wheels on the front.
What the car domain site are you referring to. I ended up pick a donor sn95 up for cheap for my 67