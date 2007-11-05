will an SN95 8.8 rear end fit into my 68 stang?

Hi,
I am considering buying an 8.8 rear end from a 95 cobra. I understand the cobra's to use 31 spline axles. Also I could use the rear disc brakes. From what I've researched the total rear end is .75" wider than the fox 8.8. Will that fit?

Thanks,
John
 
It'll require a lot of modification to bolt it. It's not 31 spline (at least not from factory). You can use it, but it'll affect your wheel selection. The Fox width is a better fit, but they don't have discs. You can add discs with custom aftermarket brackets that allow you to keep the stock width.
 
3/4" on overall width is pretty minimal. Unless your wheels are already really close, that wont make any difference. I think you already know youll have to cut and weld brackets to make the diff fit since the donor has coil springs and the classic has leaf. I couldnt tell ya if it has 31 spline or not.
 
Decurion said:
3/4" on overall width is pretty minimal. Unless your wheels are already really close, that wont make any difference. I think you already know youll have to cut and weld brackets to make the diff fit since the donor has coil springs and the classic has leaf. I couldnt tell ya if it has 31 spline or not.
Click to expand...

SN95 is 28 spline, S197 is 31 spline
 
I am fully aware of the need to weld on new spring perches. Regardless of the axle spline count, what I care about most is if it will fit. I take back what I previously said about the .75" width. The axles are .75" longer PER SIDE for a total extra width of 1.5" The wheels that I will use are the 98 cobra's. If it won't fit, how much will it cost to get the housing shortened?
 
jpolakow said:
I am fully aware of the need to weld on new spring perches. Regardless of the axle spline count, what I care about most is if it will fit. I take back what I previously said about the .75" width. The axles are .75" longer PER SIDE for a total extra width of 1.5" The wheels that I will use are the 98 cobra's. If it won't fit, how much will it cost to get the housing shortened?
Click to expand...

You won't need to shorten the housing with latemodel wheels, the extra length eliminates the need for wheel spacers.
 
I have a 90 8.8 in mine... did it for cost reasons, nothing else. I have a writeup on it on my cardomain site, but it was easy and I have 05 V6 wheels on it and it looks great! I also have 1.25" spacers to make everything fit great.
 
