will an SN95 8.8 rear end fit into my 68 stang?

I am fully aware of the need to weld on new spring perches. Regardless of the axle spline count, what I care about most is if it will fit. I take back what I previously said about the .75" width. The axles are .75" longer PER SIDE for a total extra width of 1.5" The wheels that I will use are the 98 cobra's. If it won't fit, how much will it cost to get the housing shortened?