Will any Ford SOHC 4.0 fit my 08 Mustang?

I rent my car on Turo and a customer overheated my 08 Mustang with the 4.0 motor. It is the auto trans. Can I use any SOHC 4.0 motor to replace it? Or are there differences between the explorer, ranger, etc?



I know the intakes and small parts that attach to the motor will be different but as long as I have all the accessories from my motor to swap over would it be relatively simple? I already have the motor/trans out of the car.