Will any Ford SOHC 4.0 fit my 08 Mustang?

I rent my car on Turo and a customer overheated my 08 Mustang with the 4.0 motor. It is the auto trans. Can I use any SOHC 4.0 motor to replace it? Or are there differences between the explorer, ranger, etc?

I know the intakes and small parts that attach to the motor will be different but as long as I have all the accessories from my motor to swap over would it be relatively simple? I already have the motor/trans out of the car.
 

The Explorer and Ranger ran an extra balance shaft below the crankshaft, so they don't fit. In addition, the camshafts used in the Mustang were different than those from the Explorer/Ranger, and would affect your power and drivability.
 
