will cruise control work with a MS3 gold box?

  • Sponsors(?)


a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,575
5,751
204
31
Hillsborough county
since the ECU does not tie into it at all and its a standalone vacuum controlled module to hold the throttle in a set position.. It should work fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
foxbodybill89 Drivetrain 89 LX cruise control ?'s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
DemonGT Electrical GPS speedo and Cruise Control Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
B 68 Mustang Cruise Control Parts 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
MarineDeuce Electrical 2013 GT 5.0 Man Clutch Granny Spring 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
KZGUNS SOLD Cruise control module Engine and Power Adder 0
Brad Hanks Electrical 90 mustang cruise control advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 41
Rdub6 Cruise Control Firewall Grommet 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
A My 1992 Gt 5.0 Automatic (with Cruise Control) Idols Rough When Slowing Down Unless I Slip It Into N Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
B H/c/i And Cruise Control 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
John Dirks Jr Cruise Control Switch At Clutch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
John Dirks Jr Neutral Safety Switch And Cruise Control 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Devante Wright Horn Works, No Cruise Control, Possible Wiring Issue? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
FastDriver Cruise Control With Driveshaft Speed Sensor Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
John Dirks Jr Cruise Control Button Move 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
Gearbanger 101 Cruise Control Cable??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
revcor Electrical Horn/cruise Control Don't Work, But Fuse Is Fine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Grub281 Cruise Control And Diff Gears 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Please Help - 89 Cruise Control Removal Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Hanksta Cruise Control Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
JD2210 Cruise Control Interrupt Switch Manual Transmission Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
rockstarwb Cruise Control Explanation Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Three50won 03 Mustang Gt Cruise Control Fixed!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
stang89bidges Engine One Stop Thread - Cruise Control Documentation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
stang89bidges Engine Cruise Control Servo Compatibility Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
mykul68 3:31 To 4:10 And Cruise Control 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
ReefBlueHatch Cruise Control Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A Help W/ Cruise Control Issues (what's I've Done W/pics) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
W Cruise Control on a 69? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
F Genuine Leather Wrapped non Cruise Control SVT Tech Forum 0
7991LXnSHO Electrical Another Cruise Control Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Mustang 2002 Convertible - Brake Light Cruise Control Problem SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
J SOLD For Sale: Fox Cruise Control - Complete! Interior Exterior Parts 2
jrod2423 Cruise Control SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
6 1995 Gt Cruise Control Works Intermittently 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
6 1995 Gt Cruise Control Works Intermittently SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
F 94gt Cruise Control Woes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
L Cruise Control not working SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
B cruise control stopped working... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Mr_Q Cruise control won't turn on after clutch swap? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 7
J 89 mustang cruise control 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
D Paint Flaking on Cruise Control Buttons 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 5
joshjwc9 Who here has done the cruise control stunt on a friend? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
S cruise control dead 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
P cruise control ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
bradleyem Cruise Control Button for Line Lock 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
O Did t5 to Aod swap cruise control don't work Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
ComeOnn22 Cruise Control Issue 87' Convertible. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R Cruise Control not working... 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
I cruise control modules same between cobra and gt? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
gtcobra302 Cruise control wire diagram 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom