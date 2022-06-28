Will foxbody tailpipes fit a new edge?

I recently went to have some exhaust work done to my 03 Mach 1 but the shop couldn’t bend 3inch piping for my tail pipes. And I’ve been having a hard time finding only tail pipes for new edges (I have a 3 inch x pipe with dumped magnapacks) I do not need a whole cat back only tail pipes. Does anyone know if foxbody tailpipes will fit I’ve read that the only difference is the hangers but I’ve also read that they won’t work. Any help is appreciated.