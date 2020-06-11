Will I break my transmission with these mods?

Hello all, I recently purchased an 01 automatic GT and I like it so far. But it definitely needs more power.



I recently changed the valve cover gaskets, and I figured since I don't have anything better to do at the moment, I'd change the cam shafts as well. I'm looking at stage 3 XE270AH cams from Comp Cam. I'm of course going full bolt on as well. I have the stock 4 speed auto, and they reccomend a 2000rpm stall. Is there danger in running these cams with the stock trans? Or should I go ahead and install, upgrading the trans later?



I'm expecting to make 330Hp+