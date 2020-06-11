Will I break my transmission with these mods?

P

PDHSB

New Member
Jun 11, 2020
1
0
1
20
VA
Hello all, I recently purchased an 01 automatic GT and I like it so far. But it definitely needs more power.

I recently changed the valve cover gaskets, and I figured since I don't have anything better to do at the moment, I'd change the cam shafts as well. I'm looking at stage 3 XE270AH cams from Comp Cam. I'm of course going full bolt on as well. I have the stock 4 speed auto, and they reccomend a 2000rpm stall. Is there danger in running these cams with the stock trans? Or should I go ahead and install, upgrading the trans later?

I'm expecting to make 330Hp+
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Engine About To Break Transmission Coolings Lines Unless Someone Stops Me. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
revhead347 Transmission Case Is Cracked. Can't Catch A Break. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
laserstang21 proper transmission break in! need help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
J 1986 SVO rear break problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
L Back from an extended break...... The Welcome Wagon 2
R Replacement break pads for 17 PP 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
I Clutch fork wire breaks!! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 5
J 93 mustang breaking up during acceleration 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
GalacticPonage Breaking up and backfiring at 3000 rpm Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
V Back from a 15 year break here in Michigan The Welcome Wagon 1
Mikes2011GT Breaks 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
S Please help breaking up high rpms 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
K Shifting with out key or pressing break pedal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Custom Turbo Build Fresh engine break-in period 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H Looking to replace the third Break lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G 2018 rear break upgrade to level 2 help 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
G How much can a A4LD take before it breaks? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
V Drivetrain 1989 T5 Keeps Breaking Throwout Bearings Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
6 2002 V6 Had Actuator Break Now Won't Start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W 96 4.6 Breaking Down At High Rpm 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
B If You Ever Break The Plastic Fan 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
O Brembo Breaks 2014 5.0 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
utemachine Tilt Wheel Is Collapsing/breaking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
Fox_Gainz Starter Engagement/mesh Issue, Last Straw That Could Break The Camel's Back Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
A Brakes Caliper Piston On The Rear Won't Go Back In SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
0 Engine Breaking In Cam Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
M Pi Head Swap Break In Procedure. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
L SN95 Upgrade My New Mustangs Breaks? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
F Major Break Up Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
K Mustang Won't Burnout Without Break Torquing 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Kdoggy Good All Around Tire That Won't Break The Bank. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Kabuki_notch 1990 Mustang Breaking Up No Power Any Ideas? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
Joseph Ghulmiyyah Break In The New S550 Engine 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
Denver83 Breaking The Brakes :( 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
I Clutch Disc "dragging/sticking" During Break-in, Normal? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
5point0stang88 Electrical Starter Solenoid Keeps Breaking. Urgent Help Needed. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
KROCK9221 Hello I Need Help My Serpentine Belt Keeps Breaking The Welcome Wagon 4
KROCK9221 Serpentine Belt Keeps Breaking 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
dubbsix Why Cant It Break Loose? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
xlehmannx Parking Break 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
cadams155 Head Lights Breaking 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
90lxwhite Rear Control Arms. Is The An Alternative To Mm's Break The Bank Prices? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 65
N Over Tightened Drum Breaks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
O Break Booster Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
T Break Out Box Information Other Auto Tech 2
striker911411 Rocks Break Windows!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
chriscash Drivetrain Suspension Keeps Breaking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C SOLD Centerforce Df Clutch, Used For Break In. 95+25shipped. Drivetrain Parts 0
kody baier Drivetrain Clutch Cable Keeps Breaking. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
83StangSGT(P) 83 Mustang Breaks Up Around 2000 Rpm Then Ok Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom