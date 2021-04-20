Will it bring 50k?

490-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 5-Speed Bid for the chance to own a 490-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 5-Speed at auction with Bring a Trailer, the home of the best vintage and classic cars online. Lot #46,553.

Sorry if this has already been posted but this 1993 GT on BaT is currently at $46,000 with a couple hours until the auction endsThis is the most expensive non Cobra I have seen