Will it bring 50k?

Sorry if this has already been posted but this 1993 GT on BaT is currently at $46,000 with a couple hours until the auction ends
This is the most expensive non Cobra I have seen
490-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 5-Speed
Bid for the chance to own a 490-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 5-Speed at auction with Bring a Trailer, the home of the best vintage and classic cars online. Lot #46,553.
