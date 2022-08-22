Will New Water Pump be immediately damaged if Power Steering Pulley is a little tough to rotate?

M

mustystang

New Member
Aug 20, 2022
1
0
1
32
Fl
Currently in the middle of replacing my water pump. Almost finally done and replaced all other recommended parts. T-stat is out and I'm going to drain from bottom a few times as well. Heater core still has some dirty fluid unfortunately.

I noticed when belt was off that the Power Steering Pulley was sometimes a little difficult to rotate freely by hand. This is a 2008 Mustang 4.0L. Rotating to left gives no issue. Rotating to right (direction belt spins) and sometimes it's easy, and then sometimes it fights back a little with some resistance. Not to the point I cant turn it, but there is definitely more resistance than I would like. I will replace this soon along with some other things.

Is this going to immediately ruin my new water pump? I was reading that rotational issues along the belt path from other accessories can lead to pump failure at some point, just not sure how soon. I want to make sure the car is ok to drive a little bit without messing up my new pump.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
K
Steering hard at shallow angles
Replies
3
Views
230
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
5
Engine Standard rotation water pump w/ power steering
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
96-04 Steeda UDP using ONLY Water pump & crank pulley?
Replies
0
Views
273
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Stangg338
S
K
Hydroboost nightmare!!
Replies
6
Views
227
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom