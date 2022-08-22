Will New Water Pump be immediately damaged if Power Steering Pulley is a little tough to rotate?

Currently in the middle of replacing my water pump. Almost finally done and replaced all other recommended parts. T-stat is out and I'm going to drain from bottom a few times as well. Heater core still has some dirty fluid unfortunately.



I noticed when belt was off that the Power Steering Pulley was sometimes a little difficult to rotate freely by hand. This is a 2008 Mustang 4.0L. Rotating to left gives no issue. Rotating to right (direction belt spins) and sometimes it's easy, and then sometimes it fights back a little with some resistance. Not to the point I cant turn it, but there is definitely more resistance than I would like. I will replace this soon along with some other things.



Is this going to immediately ruin my new water pump? I was reading that rotational issues along the belt path from other accessories can lead to pump failure at some point, just not sure how soon. I want to make sure the car is ok to drive a little bit without messing up my new pump.