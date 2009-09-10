Will newer 1999-2004 mustang seats fit a 1995 GT Convertible?

A

anppilot

New Member
Jan 2, 2003
Hey folks. I just picked up a white 1995 GT ragtop for $2200.

I've had a 1996 GT and a 1998 Cobra in the past. This time I was staying away from the modular motors. Parts are cheap for the 5.0.

Anyway, this is my new and final baby. I paid cash and no one can take it away (repo) from me. LOL

It's a project in the works. It needs serious paint and body work, interior and a little engine work.

I have used Dupli-Color spray paint in the past to resore interiors before with much success. I repainted the whole interior minus the seats so far and it is beautiful.

THUS, my question. At the junkyards, 1994-1998 seats are pretty ragged out, but sometimes you can find a decent set. But the newer 1999-2004 seats are in not to bad shape and sometimes excellent.

I currently have a black leather interior in my '95 GT convertible and I am wondering if I can find a black leather seats from a 99-04, will it fit in my 95?

And if so, I have power seats and will the connections mate up? or will I have to do some serious splicing?

Thanks in advance

ML
 

BlownFiveLiter

BlownFiveLiter

have car, will race....wait, it doesn't run
Nov 29, 1999
Chicagoland
The seats will all interchange from 79-04, but most likely you'd have to do some splicing, in order to use the newer seats in your car. If I'm not mistaken, the seatbelt buckle is attached to the newer seats, versus on the floor. I'm not certain if that was only specific years, or all of the 99-04 models.
 
A

anppilot

New Member
Jan 2, 2003
StangGT1995 said:
The seats will all interchange from 79-04, but most likely you'd have to do some splicing, in order to use the newer seats in your car.
Click to expand...

Thats cool. I do avionics and aircraft maintenance for a living.

But whats the deal with the mounting of the belt? I'm trying to understand you. If it is mounted to the seat, is it the same recepticle and just needs to be unmounted from the 99-04 seat and installed to the floor on my 95? If thats the case, so so simple.

And for the wiring, all I need is a wiring print of both years.

Thanks
 
W

wytstang

Mustang Master
Mar 14, 2004
Summerville,SC missing South Fl. weather :(
seatwiring.jpg


I cut the connectors on mine though. And just crimped (on 03 cobra seats ymmv) the 2 green wires on the seat to the power wire from the car. And crimped the 2 ground wires. I did use spade connectors so I could unplug the seats for removal.
FR500Med.jpg
 
S

saleener94

Member
Apr 24, 2006
Compton,CA
99-04 belt buckle will not accept 94-95 seat belt. You'll have to remove buckle on 99-04 seats and use your 94-95 buckle that's on your center console. newer model seats does make the car more comfortable but I didn't splice mine. I'm still looking for a manual track that will fit my 03 seats.
 
J

Johnsonjj

New Member
Feb 8, 2021
Yes,

Now that I have a new 95 Stang that I plan to upgrade wsing parts from a 2004 GT. I was wondering will a 2004 GT steering wheel with cruise etc, interchange with the 95 base? And will I need the 2004 computer also?
 
