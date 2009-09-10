Will newer 1999-2004 mustang seats fit a 1995 GT Convertible?

Hey folks. I just picked up a white 1995 GT ragtop for $2200.



I've had a 1996 GT and a 1998 Cobra in the past. This time I was staying away from the modular motors. Parts are cheap for the 5.0.



Anyway, this is my new and final baby. I paid cash and no one can take it away (repo) from me. LOL



It's a project in the works. It needs serious paint and body work, interior and a little engine work.



I have used Dupli-Color spray paint in the past to resore interiors before with much success. I repainted the whole interior minus the seats so far and it is beautiful.



THUS, my question. At the junkyards, 1994-1998 seats are pretty ragged out, but sometimes you can find a decent set. But the newer 1999-2004 seats are in not to bad shape and sometimes excellent.



I currently have a black leather interior in my '95 GT convertible and I am wondering if I can find a black leather seats from a 99-04, will it fit in my 95?



And if so, I have power seats and will the connections mate up? or will I have to do some serious splicing?



Thanks in advance



ML