Hey guys, installing a Kenne bell that came off of a 94 GT. Never realized how much work it was going to be to switch things over but I'm almost done with the install. My final piece of the puzzle was the throttle body. I'm using the sn95 TB setup that came with the KB I bought. My idle air control will bolt up to it but the TPS wont. Can i splice in the wires of the SN TPS to my Fox harness and it will work? Thanks.