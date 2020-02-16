Will steeper gears put more stress on AOD and a stock 5.0

MrPerfect2

MrPerfect2

Jul 23, 2019
Washington DC
I have 327 factory gears in it . Car has 115k miles ( not sure if AOD was ever rebuilt , but it shifts good and no problems ) engine runs good also . I am considering having 410 Motorsport gears put in ( I know a mustang guy who is said to be very good with gear swaps ) question I have is will it stress the trans or engine too much ? I heard the 410 gears wake up these cars and increase fun factor ( it’s just a daily driver cruiser - not interested in racing )
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

3:27 to 4:10 will increase torque to the wheel.

Think about this a little bit...

When you change the gear ratio, the forces will generally be [less] on the engine and trans. [More] on everything downstream of the flywheel or flexplate.

Take a moment to think about the individual components of a drivetrain and how they interact with one another.

Also, keep in mind (because this may be coming next): Power output in unchanged.
 
