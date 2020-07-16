Will the transmission fit

Picked up a used C4. I want to have it rebuilt to go into my 1964.5 coupe with 170 engine. The C4 came off a 200 ci engine of unknown year or origin (po thinks it came out of a Comet). Is there any reason this transmission wouldn't fit ? On closer inspection the bell housing has a hole it it, looks like it came from being moved around the shop, external damage not internal. Has a torque converter but it is suspect. I'm hoping I can use the converter and bell housing that is on the coupe now. Anything I should know ? Things to look for. Would hate to spend the coin rebuilding this one to find out it won't work. I think I read about a difference in number of splines between early C4's and late C4.