Brakes Wilwood 4 Lug Brakes on 1990 Mustang GT

D

drummerkid14

New Member
Nov 30, 2011
1
0
1
I went and looked at a 1990 Mustang GT the other day that had front and rear Wilwood brakes on the 4 lug hubs. The front was a Wilwood hub, 2 piece rotors and 4 piston calipers, and the rear was stock axles, 2 piece rotors and 2 piston calipers. Was there ever a kit offered for the Mustang like this, or was it pieced together from Wilwood? The front wheels stick out about an inch wider than stock, and the rear looks to be stock width. I think the calipers might be forged Dynalites, and I am curious if they are good for every day use?

Thanks for the help
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
281pony Wilwood brakes. 4-lug big brakes, can anyone identify this? Help? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
89five.o Brakes Wilwood 5-lug Conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 42
281pony Wilwood 4 lug kits, help me fill in the blanks. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
USMstang Wilwood Big Brake question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
a50ina50 Brakes Brake lines for Wilwood rear calipers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
O Wheels-Tires Offset of new 2019 Mustang GT 18x8 wheels 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
B Foxbody sn95 swap wilwood master cylinder issues. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1fast03pony Expired Wilwood Brakes - Brand New Never Installed - Fits '99-'04 Gt Wheels Tires Brakes 0
D New Member With 65 Mustang With 94-04 Spindles+hubs+ Wilwood 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
SVTrojan Fox Wheel Choices For Fox With 12.88" Wilwood Kit 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
SadbutTrue Anyone Running 12.2" Wilwoods With 15" Wheels? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
1fastTbird SOLD Wilwood / Shelby 2005 - 2014 Mustang 4-piston Big Brake Kit, Front Wheels Tires Brakes 1
91mini Wilwood Or Gt500 Brake Upgrade? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
Jay Hughes Expired Wilwood Big Brake Kit 2005-13 Wheels Tires Brakes 1
A Buyer Beware: Wilwood Aero4 Rear Big Brake Kit Parking Failure 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J Expired Wilwood 6r Front And 4r Rear Big Brake Kit With Parking Brake Kit Suspension Parts 2
LS1Nova Wilwood Brake Options - 1977 Mark V Lincoln Other Auto Tech 8
1fastTbird SOLD Wilwood / Shelby 2005 - 2014 Mustang 6-piston Big Brake Kit, Front Wheels Tires Brakes 3
R Expired 1965 Mustang Suspension Kit Wilwood Brakes Suspension 0
1 Wilwood Sl 6r/4r Bbk For 11' Gt500? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Problem with Wilwood Brakes!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Y Wilwood Master Cylinder Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Igofaster13 Wilwood e-brake/parking brake setup? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
BlackGT89 Wilwood Adj Proportioning Valve Leaking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B FS: Wilwood Big Brake Kit .... 1967 - 1969 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
R Complete NEW Wilwood front disc kit for 65-66 mustang Wheels/Tires/Brakes 5
1995cobraR Wilwood rotors (65/66, and for a K-H caliper) Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
69gmachine Wilwood ProSpindle Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
V Wilwood dropped spindles in a Volvo? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 10
killer5.0 just ordered the pv eliminator kit and wilwood adjustable pv from lpi Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Wilwood 3/4" master cylinder Wheels/Tires/Brakes 2
T Wilwood m/c for sale Engine and Power Adder 0
T Wilwood 3/4" mc for sale Engine and Power Adder 4
70vert The Wilwood Superlite Brake Kit Thread Classic Mustang Specific Tech 30
70vert Wilwood Superlite rear internal drum disc worth it? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
Khyron Wilwood Big Brakes? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
N Wilwood Front & Rear Disc Brake Kit Engine and Power Adder 6
69gmachine Wilwood Forged Spindles Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
N wilwood Brake line question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
LW_horse Wilwood, Front brakes, 12,19".. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
Tmack Wilwood Brakes? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
CarFreakGT ? RE: track width w/ Wilwood disc brake conversion Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
S Wilwood Brakes and TCP Suspension Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
R Brembo or Wilwood SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
J Wilwood brakes Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
W Wilwood Brake Help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Shakin66 Baer or Wilwood brakes? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
M Wilwood brake Kit.. (the one from ebay) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
jdowen2 Wilwood brake dis(c)appointment Classic Mustang Specific Tech 34
imblown-ru wilwood 14'' brakes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 23
Similar threads
Top Bottom