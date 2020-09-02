I went and looked at a 1990 Mustang GT the other day that had front and rear Wilwood brakes on the 4 lug hubs. The front was a Wilwood hub, 2 piece rotors and 4 piston calipers, and the rear was stock axles, 2 piece rotors and 2 piston calipers. Was there ever a kit offered for the Mustang like this, or was it pieced together from Wilwood? The front wheels stick out about an inch wider than stock, and the rear looks to be stock width. I think the calipers might be forged Dynalites, and I am curious if they are good for every day use?



Thanks for the help