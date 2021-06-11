For Sale Wilwood brakes for 87-93 Mustang

For Sale: Wilwood front and rear 5 lug disc brakes for a 1987-1993 Mustang. Part #140-11018 front and part #140-11396 rear (with parking brake). Purchase includes a set of front spindles that I machined and drilled for the front brakes (per the instructions), steel braided lines for the front and rear, cut hard lines for the rear of an 87-93 Mustang and 5 lug axles. The brakes have about 500 ish miles on them. Purchase also includes the assembly instructions from Wilwood. I am asking $1,600.00. Parts are in New Jersey 08075
Email for pictures [email protected]
 

