4G-KDMP

4G-KDMP

This should help.
 

  • Mustang Convertible Window Adjustment.pdf
Virtual

Virtual

I just did the guide rod mount and bushing repair on one of my rear quarter windows, and now I'm not sure how to realign the quarter window now that it's all back together.

I do actually have the convertible diagnosis manual, which supposedly explains how to do this, but I'm clearly missing something! I've figured out which bolts that do the up and down adjustment. The bolts that do the in/out adjustment,. But I am not sure how to adjust the fore/after tilt of the window. The manual has a crappy black and white heavily copied photo pointing to some bolts that look to be on the bottom of the guide bracket, but when I loosened those it didn't seem to give me any play on the adjustment.

Can anyone provide a better photo of what to adjust and/or description of what to do? Thanks...
 
AUSTEXLX

I just did this after installing the guide rod mounts and motors. Simply put, I found that loosening all of the adjustments, and fiddling long enough you know how each joint articulates, which will give you an understanding of how and where to bolt everything up. I feel like I earned a PhD in quarter window adjustments.
 
