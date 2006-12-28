Window Bounce back

New problem here with the window features on my 07 GT.



First, like everyone else I see posting, battery drained itself since I stored her. I do the routine start ups twice a week, still went flat. This is not my complaint though. It is the prelude to what may have caused my problem.



Since the battery went flat, I now have a window issue which I don't see anyone else having, nor is it fixable via the calibration work.



1st - The short drop does not work at all, calibrating it does nothing either.



2nd - because it doesn't work you cannot close the door, it obviously hits the trim around the door, but then will automatically drop itself to it's bounce back point if you force closed the door.



3rd - if you get in the car, roll the window down so you can close the door, then roll it up, it will reopen to the bounce back point. You cannot physicall close the window to it's full closed position without force over riding.



I'm in the middle of a major overhaul of this car. Half way through the Cervini Body kit install. Like numerous others I'm not about to take this car to the dealer to have them mess up my car by associating it with their service lot. Dents, dings scratches on fresh body work are likely to happen and I don't want that headache. Not to mention I can't take the car in until the procharger work is complete, just have a few things to install before trailering it for the tune.



My diagnosis so far makes it seem like the car believes when the door is closed it is really open. I say this because in the calibration procedures it says if the door is open bounce back will continually occur. Bounce back on mine continually occurs when the door is closed as of right now. If I were to raise the window per the calibration procedure and hold the switch for 2 seconds when fully closed, I get bounce back. Because of the bounce back it seems like the calibration procedure terminates.



Very strange, way different than some of the other experiences I read in my forum searches. Anyone seen or heard of this one?



Sorry for the long post, this is one of those things that your better off explaining visually, way easier than writing.