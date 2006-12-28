Window Bounce back

Emay

Emay

Member
Oct 4, 2006
228
1
16
South Elgin, IL
New problem here with the window features on my 07 GT.

First, like everyone else I see posting, battery drained itself since I stored her. I do the routine start ups twice a week, still went flat. This is not my complaint though. It is the prelude to what may have caused my problem.

Since the battery went flat, I now have a window issue which I don't see anyone else having, nor is it fixable via the calibration work.

1st - The short drop does not work at all, calibrating it does nothing either.

2nd - because it doesn't work you cannot close the door, it obviously hits the trim around the door, but then will automatically drop itself to it's bounce back point if you force closed the door.

3rd - if you get in the car, roll the window down so you can close the door, then roll it up, it will reopen to the bounce back point. You cannot physicall close the window to it's full closed position without force over riding.

I'm in the middle of a major overhaul of this car. Half way through the Cervini Body kit install. Like numerous others I'm not about to take this car to the dealer to have them mess up my car by associating it with their service lot. Dents, dings scratches on fresh body work are likely to happen and I don't want that headache. Not to mention I can't take the car in until the procharger work is complete, just have a few things to install before trailering it for the tune.

My diagnosis so far makes it seem like the car believes when the door is closed it is really open. I say this because in the calibration procedures it says if the door is open bounce back will continually occur. Bounce back on mine continually occurs when the door is closed as of right now. If I were to raise the window per the calibration procedure and hold the switch for 2 seconds when fully closed, I get bounce back. Because of the bounce back it seems like the calibration procedure terminates.

Very strange, way different than some of the other experiences I read in my forum searches. Anyone seen or heard of this one?

Sorry for the long post, this is one of those things that your better off explaining visually, way easier than writing.
 

DarkFireGT

DarkFireGT

Playing with my wife's really makes me want one.
10 Year Member
May 23, 2004
690
7
89
Davenport, IA
You must not be performing the calibration correctly. That is exactly what happens when the battery goes dead. if you run a thread search, you'll find all the info you need.
 
Emay

Emay

Member
Oct 4, 2006
228
1
16
South Elgin, IL
Dark I searched, don't get me wrong.. It's straight forward to calibrate. The manual is very clear as well about the procedures.
 
bigcat

bigcat

start with the upper hole, and if more traction is
May 1, 2005
3,015
0
79
7200 feet
thats not the same as the usual dead battery related window problem. if the calibration trick does not work, then i dont know what else it could be. you can always try to call the local service department and ask them for ideas. one shop local to me will go the extra mile and find out for you, the manager knows whats going on, but thats not the case in many dealerships though. good luck with the troubleshooting.
 
Mike97gt

Mike97gt

it doe snot
Founding Member
Jan 26, 1999
10,633
7
89
the people's republic of massachusetts
Try this first.. remember to follow it EXACTLY and make sure you have a fully charged battery

ford said:
FORD: 2005-2007 Mustang


ISSUE:
Some 2005-2007 Mustang vehicles may exhibit issues with the functional power window features including one touch up, short drop, and bounce back.

ACTION:
Follow the Service Procedure steps to correct the condition if the root cause is incorrect or no window initialization of the Smart Window Motor.

SERVICE PROCEDURE

Perform a de-initialization procedure of the smart motor / side window glass, followed by re-initialization procedure.

NOTE: WINDOW RE-INITIALIZATION MUST BE PERFORMED WITH THE DOORS CLOSED.



NOTE: ON CONVERTIBLES, WINDOWS COULD BOUNCE BACK IF THE SIDE GLASS IS OUT OF ADJUSTMENT. REFER TO THE WORKSHOP MANUAL (WSM), SECTION 501-11.



NOTE: CHECK TO MAKE SURE THAT THE DOOR SEAL OR MIRROR SEAL IS NOT ROLLED OVER OR BINDING. ALSO, THAT THERE IS NO OBSTRUCTION IN GLASS SEALING AREA AND THE GLASS FIT AND/OR REGULATOR MECHANICAL FASTENING IS NOT LOOSE.



DE-INITIALIZATION PROCEDURE

De-initialization (un-learning) of the smart window motor clears the memory of the module and shuts off the One-Touch UP, Bounce Back and Short Drop functions.
The smart window motors can be de-initialized in two (2) different ways:
Disconnect the battery cable from the battery WHILE THE WINDOW IS MOVING.
Remove the window motor fuse from the Power Distribution Box WHILE THE WINDOW IS MOVING.
After performing one of the above procedures, the smart motor must be re-initialized, see Initialization Procedure.
INITIALIZATION PROCEDURE

INITIALIZATION MUST BE PERFORMED WITH THE DOOR CLOSED! (For convertibles, top and the quarter glass must be in the up / closed position.)
From the window switch, perform the following steps without stopping:
Operate the window UP and stall for 2 seconds. (Hold The Switch)
Operate the window DOWN and stall for 2 seconds. (Hold The Switch)
The smart window motor will be initialized and one-touch-UP and Short Drop will be operational.
Cycle the window glass an additional five (5) times to set the window "Soft Stop" for the down position.
TIP - VOLTAGE RANGE OF OPERATION: 9-16 VOLTS (AT THE MOTOR)

The smart motor will ONLY function in the 9-16 volt range; if the voltage at the smart motor drops below 9 volts, the window may not function properly or prematurely stop moving
If the voltage drops below 9 volts while the motor is moving, the motor will become de-initialized (one-touch UP and Short Drop will be inoperable)
If the motor becomes de-initialized due to low voltage, see initialization procedure. for instructions
Click to expand...

If this don't work we will need a scan tool with body module access and live data
 
Mike97gt

Mike97gt

it doe snot
Founding Member
Jan 26, 1999
10,633
7
89
the people's republic of massachusetts
Emay said:
Mike, your the man. The power removal worked. I thank you for taking the time to post all of what you did. I knew I had a slightly different problem than the others had complained about. Much appreciated.
Click to expand...



No problem :D Sometimes I miss threads because I have a limited amount of time I can spend on this site, so if you need my help just PM me and let me know what thread and i will try and help.
 
B

BlackenedGT

New Member
Dec 8, 2004
1
0
0
39
Newark, DE
you guys are lifesavers. i had the same problem, and after the sequence in the owners manual proved impossible, i thought i was in for the dreaded dealer trip... thanks alot
 
cLeAnRaCiNgLdR

cLeAnRaCiNgLdR

New Member
Dec 6, 2004
98
0
0
wow...just last night this problem arose in my car. I was planning on calling ford today to make an appoinment. I'll try this on my lunch break today and hopefully it works. Good timing! Love:SNSign:
 
Roni

Roni

someone needs to pimp my ass
Mar 30, 2005
0
0
16
Edmonton, Alberta
My short drop failed about 4 times. I believe it it because my windows were frozen closed and after i break them free, until i open them all the way then close them the short drop doesn't work. I have never done the hold 2 seconds after it finnishes opening but it always resets. were your windows frozen shut?
 
Emay

Emay

Member
Oct 4, 2006
228
1
16
South Elgin, IL
The above is a lost programming problem, un associated to frozen windows. Your experiencing a completely different nature symptom.
 
mustangsquared

mustangsquared

Founding Member
Jun 8, 2002
828
1
16
48
new bern nc
Darn it... I need a second set of hands... time to wait for the GF to get off from work.... I hope this works.... mine window has been stuck at the bounce back position for over a week.... and as such as been garaged the entire time!! Its 88* and sunny out... thats criminal!!!!
 
mustangsquared

mustangsquared

Founding Member
Jun 8, 2002
828
1
16
48
new bern nc
While the GF made it over and I had her pull the fuse... and I ran threw the instructions you all provided... and its FIXED!!! Thanks you all for the help... and she wanted to know why I am a memeber of this forum.... if she only understand the mustang addiction... and all the expert advise I get here... :)
 
stangman16

stangman16

Active Member
Nov 16, 2004
625
1
29
San Antonio, TX
+1, fixed my problem. I had to hold the button to roll up the passenger side and it wouldn't automatically roll up. Plus when you opened and closed the door it would auto-down but would not auto-up into the seal.

I've had these sporadic window problems for a while where I roll both up and the d/s works fine but the p/s gets 3/4 up and then goes all the way down. Usually it'll fix itself usually after a few days - not this time though..

Stangnet for the win!
and
Search button for the win!

I greatly appreciate this forum and its users!
 
