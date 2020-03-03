Window will not go up

Today the passenger side window on my 2001 refused to go up. I have been having a off and on problem with it for about a month now. It started with it not going up with the passenger door switch once and awhile.It always has worked using the drivers switch until today. It make no noise at all, just will not move up. It will go down but not up. Today I tried to use a jumper wire at the switch and just ended up putting the window all the way down. I have power to 2 of the wires going to the switch. It is supposed to rain tomorrow so I ended up pulling the motor off the regulator, pulling the window up and reinstalling the motor so at least now its in the up position. Is it possible for the window motor to only work going down because the motor is bad? I thought if a motor was bad it would not go up or down. Anyone ever have this problem?