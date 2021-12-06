Window with Its Own Mind

TomzGT

TomzGT

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
18
1
3
63
Delray Beach, FL
I have a 2006 GT convertible. Today the passenger door window started doing something on its own....it started going down all by itself. When I tried to raise it from the control on the driver's side, it wouldn't go up. I had to try it a bunch of times before it finally went up. The same thing happened when I tried to raise it from the passenger door side so I figured it can't be the buttons. A few weeks ago the same window wouldn't go up all the way after I put the top up. It stopped a little over half-way. I was able to raise it all the way but it usually went up all the way.

Any thoughts? THANKS!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bsimps
Fox Rear Qtr window regulator bent..window needs help to roll up ‘91 convert GT
Replies
16
Views
332
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bsimps
Bsimps
P
92 foxbody power windows?
Replies
3
Views
206
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
M
Window was working, then it wasn't
Replies
10
Views
479
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
T
Fuel pressure
Replies
3
Views
133
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
T
Electrical Driver Power Window Doesn’t Work
Replies
7
Views
776
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
Top Bottom