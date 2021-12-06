Window with Its Own Mind

I have a 2006 GT convertible. Today the passenger door window started doing something on its own....it started going down all by itself. When I tried to raise it from the control on the driver's side, it wouldn't go up. I had to try it a bunch of times before it finally went up. The same thing happened when I tried to raise it from the passenger door side so I figured it can't be the buttons. A few weeks ago the same window wouldn't go up all the way after I put the top up. It stopped a little over half-way. I was able to raise it all the way but it usually went up all the way.



Any thoughts? THANKS!