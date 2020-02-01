Finally started repair of the windshield on the 82. Windshield is out, and one rust hole is fixed.
Attachments
-
345.5 KB Views: 4
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|D
|Could someone explain how to make my windshield nozzles spray on my 67?
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|Q
|Paint and Body Convertible Windshield Frame Clearcoat Cleanup
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|For Sale Windshield Washer Reservoir
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|J
|Paint and Body 93 GT rear windshield weatherstrip please help
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|9
|Resealing a windshield
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1