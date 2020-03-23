Windshield Flange Repair

I have spent 40 hrs or more cutting, fitting, welding and grinding and I am not done, but good progress on repairing the windshield flange on my 82. Couple photos:
Attachments
-
91.6 KB Views: 2
-
111.6 KB Views: 2
-
67.4 KB Views: 2
