Windshield wipers only work on high. Washer fluid not working.

Hello, I have a 2013 Mustang V6 and the wipers only work on high, washer fluid does not work at all. I've tried switching the fuse, didn't fix it. According to other threads/research it could be either the switch or the motor, saw one thread where someone fixed it with the motor, one where the motor did nothing, and none that tried the switch.



Has anyone else experienced and fixed this?

Note: I'm inexperienced with cars and have a lot to learn, please explain like I'm 5 and avoid abbreviations, I will appreciate it a lot.