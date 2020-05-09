Windshield wipers only work on high. Washer fluid not working.

M

Maikal

New Member
May 9, 2020
1
0
1
21
New York
Hello, I have a 2013 Mustang V6 and the wipers only work on high, washer fluid does not work at all. I've tried switching the fuse, didn't fix it. According to other threads/research it could be either the switch or the motor, saw one thread where someone fixed it with the motor, one where the motor did nothing, and none that tried the switch.

Has anyone else experienced and fixed this?
Note: I'm inexperienced with cars and have a lot to learn, please explain like I'm 5 and avoid abbreviations, I will appreciate it a lot.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D 2012 windshield wipers only work on high speed 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
281pony Windshield wipers stuck on high, is this the right box? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Windshield wiper only has two speeds Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
en4cer1133 Windshield wipers stuck on low intermittent. Washer fluid pump also in the mix! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 1995. The windshield wipers are stuck on low SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
ExtremeZ 2013 GT windshield wiper issues 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
A Windshield Wipers Won't Turn On 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
P 2004 Mustang Windshield Wipers 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C 95 Gt Windshield Wiper Problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
IIGood Windshield Wiper Operation Question Other Auto Tech 1
B Electrical Windshield Wiper Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
slam_154 Problem: Windshield Wipers With Mind Of Their Own! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
slam_154 Problem: Windshield Wipers With Mind Of Their Own! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
CanyonCarver515 ’67 Wipers Acting Up, Stop Anywhere On The Windshield Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
MustangMando Windshield wiper problem on 68 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
tannerc91gt Expired Windshield wiper assembly Interior Exterior Parts 1
False Expired Windshield Wiper Delete Kit Interior Exterior Parts 1
iLift Windshield Wiper Fluid Not Spraying?? 02 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
K windshield wiper issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
5 Remove Windshield Wiper Nozzels? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
bdazzgt Windshield Wiper electrical Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Shaolin Crane Windshield wipers on, gauges go whack? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
J 2001 Mustang windshield wipers SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
9 1995 Gt windshield wipers run constantly, and battery drains over night 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T Windshield Wiper Motor Question 93? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S windshield wiper issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
TavisB Windshield wipers out of control!?! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
M Windshield Wipers Not Working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
ram360 Wiring Help! Windshield Wiper Related 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
G 68 windshield wipers Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
Pooley 69 Windshield wipers Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
L Windshield Wipers and Radio? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
S windshield wiper linkage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Windshield wiper motor connectors??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Windshield Wipers 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
nwapache windshield wipers not working! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
D Windshield wipers won't stop. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
J windshield wipers wont work.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
H 72 Mustang Windshield Wiper Problem Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
T 2k rattle, windshield wiper arm? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
P 99 GT WINDSHIELD WIPER QUESTION SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
M windshield wiper sprayer problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
6 68 mustang windshield wiper arm help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
1 Remove windshield wipers???? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
bdazzgt Windshield Wiper Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B weird windshield wiper problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1 How do I remove my windshield wiper arms? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
V hey, what's this windshield wiper part called? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
D windshield wiper turns on by itself SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
89stangalang Windshield Wiper problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom