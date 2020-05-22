Windsor/Romeo swap?

May 22, 2020
I have a 00' GT that I bought 2 weeks ago. The car was silent when I bought it, however I noticed the car took some time to warm up now i'm suspecting that there was VERY thick oil in it to shut up the rod knock that I found a week later. Performance Red 70k miles. Bone stock. Hum in the gears, besides that it was close to perfect. But that's besides the point.
My question is this. I've located another Windsor engine with 100k miles and no accessories for $700 and a 30 day return policy.
Do I go this route or find a low mile romeo engine? How difficult is the swap. I am also payinga shop do the engine swap.
Also what should I expect to pay in labor if I go the plug and play windsor to windsor swap? Thanks much guys!
 

