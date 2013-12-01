Winter Engine Build Questions! And Rims ;)

Ryan Timiney

Ryan Timiney

Hey guys I am buying a few goodies this winter for the Stang and I have a couple questions. I am buying comp cams stage 2 cams and long tube headers with shorty x pipe and considering Flowmaster 10 series. How do you guys think this will sound??? I'm looking for a loud exhaust but still mean sounding and will make my cams really stand out. Throw some ideas my way!? Also I bought a CAI and considering new TB and plenum. What size do you guys suggest on the TB?

Rims: As of right now I have the 03 Cobra rims on the car and growing bored with them. What would make my chrome yellow pop? I LOVE the Black Chrome fr500's anyone have pictures of their yellow mustang with these rims? Thanks!
 

Hey guys I am buying a few goodies this winter for the Stang and I have a couple questions. I am buying comp cams stage 2 cams and long tube headers with shorty x pipe and considering Flowmaster 10 series. How do you guys think this will sound??? I'm looking for a loud exhaust but still mean sounding and will make my cams really stand out. Throw some ideas my way!? Also I bought a CAI and considering new TB and plenum. What size do you guys suggest on the TB?

Rims: As of right now I have the 03 Cobra rims on the car and growing bored with them. What would make my chrome yellow pop? I LOVE the Black Chrome fr500's anyone have pictures of their yellow mustang with these rims? Thanks!
X pipe definitely gives off a more raspier tone which will compliment the cams. Here is a video showing X pipe vs H pipe with LT headers, super 44 exhaust. The blue Car will give you an idea of what that would sound like. Hope this helps :) View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnI53sWqbcs
 
