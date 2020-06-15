I did a search and found a thread where a fella had the same problem I am currently having but there was no conclusion on how the problem was corrected... I am hoping someone can diagnose this problem and offer a solution...



My 1989 LX has sat for 20 years the majority of the time being in a garage. I am now trying to get it going again and slowly working through the issues that have arisen due to not being driven...



My wipers work when the fluid wash button is depressed. However, I have no intermittent, low speed or high speed function. My washer motor has two plugs if that makes a difference... the wipers do come back to "park" after operating in the "wash function".



Any help with this issue will be greatly appreciated...