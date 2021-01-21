5spdvertnoairbags
I got a couple new edge wiper motors off of a buddy today and I need help with the wiring going from a 2 plug motor to a single plug motor.
also, I’ve got power all the way to the motor so I’m assuming the fuse an hardware are all good.
almost forgot the car I’m working on is my 87 gt 5spd hatch
