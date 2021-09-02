Okay so, my 1988 mustang 5.0 with a 5 speed swap has been having an issue with the windshield wipers ever since i completed the swap a month or two ago, in all of the intermittent speeds and the low speeds it will work but stop working randomly and then come back on, but if i put it in the high mode it will cause all of my electrical components to cut off and then back on but the wipers still won’t work in high mode, does anyone have any ideas as to what’s going on? i already replaced the intermittent box, the wiper/turn signal stalk, the motor, and the fuse