Hello I'm looking for some help with my 91 gt. I have no wiper or washer operation. Turn signals are still operating. I already ordered a replacement circuit breaker from napa. Although I do have 12v on the red wire on the motor. I applied power to the blue/orange wire on the motor and the wipers came to life. I also applied power to the washer and the pump came on. so I'm thinking it's the multifunction switch but is there any tests to confirm before I spend the money on a new switch ?