Wire Attached to Solenoid is Draining Battery

Lederhosen

Mar 14, 2011
Hey All.

When this Black and White wire is attached to the Solenoid, the battery drains in about 6 hours. When I hook up jumper cables I also get sparks when grounding the Negative Cable. So I've been leaving the battery disconnected, then connect it back when I want to drive. When I connect it back, whichever cable I connect second, sparks as well. With this wire disconnected, no spark when connecting the battery cables.

It runs into a harness that goes through the Firewall to the right of the Brake Booster just above the fuse panel. I checked underneath there, but there are too many wires bundled together, so it's hard to trace.

I did the typical Parasitic Draw test by connecting a test light to the battery and pulled fuses one by one, and the light stayed on through each one, so no luck there.
Check the Radio and Amp and those are it.

Any ideas to what this wire is connected to? With it disconnected, the Engine still starts.

93' 2.3L Automatic
 

