Electrical Wire/connector ID help

I’ve got my dash out of my 89 GT for new firewall insulation and I noticed a connector that wasn’t hooked up to anything. When the dash was still plugged in there was another connector near it with a jumper in it.

0EA156B1-1147-44E9-80C0-4090FA5982DE.jpeg

It goes into a little box attached to the pedal rack. It’s not the neutral safety switch or the starter switch at the clutch pedal. The car was an auto swapped to manual at some point
 

Cruise control cancel switch for the clutch. This turns off cruise when you kick the clutch pedal in

There should be a plug in the same general area. The auto cars have a jumper installed. Since this is a 5-spd swap, i bet whomever did the swap never removed the jumper and plugged this in. The plug should be clipped to the support next to the radio

Of course if you don't care about cruise control, ignore it
 
Top Bottom