sav22rem22
Active Member
-
- Feb 6, 2020
-
- 255
-
- 33
-
- 38
-
- 20
I’ve got my dash out of my 89 GT for new firewall insulation and I noticed a connector that wasn’t hooked up to anything. When the dash was still plugged in there was another connector near it with a jumper in it.
It goes into a little box attached to the pedal rack. It’s not the neutral safety switch or the starter switch at the clutch pedal. The car was an auto swapped to manual at some point
It goes into a little box attached to the pedal rack. It’s not the neutral safety switch or the starter switch at the clutch pedal. The car was an auto swapped to manual at some point