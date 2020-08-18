Wire connector identification help 88

Q

questa98

New Member
Aug 18, 2020
1
0
1
50
Pineville, LA
Hello. New here. I’m working on my sons 88 2.3 mustang. It’s running pretty good. Been chasing my tail with the fuel pump because it constantly runs. While checking different wires under the hood I found one that is disconnected. I can’t figure out what it goes to. I haven’t found it in the wiring diagrams. It’s a red wire and a orange wire together and it appears to be somewhere around the fuel injectors, but it’s not one of those. It was laying across the firewall over where the wiring harness comes through for the ecm. Any idea what it could be and where it goes? Thanks
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


A

Alex129

Member
Nov 19, 2018
17
4
13
28
Layton, UT
This connector is for an automatic transmission. I recently swapped my auto for a T-5, and this was one of my unused connectors. Mine just sits in the engine bay now, zip tied out of the way. If your car is a 5spd, you don't need it. If it's an automatic, check the driver's side of the trans for a missing connection. I don't remember off-hand what that connector does, but it controls a solenoid there on the side.

EDIT: Went and snapped a few pictures. First one shows the connector, and the second shows where the wire comes from, splitting off of the harness running against the valve cover. Is this the one you're referring to?
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E wiring help/connector identification Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Electrical Need help with unidentified wire connector on 4 cylinder LX 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
S 93 Cobra 10 Pin Connector Wire Colors 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
V Electrical Can someone tell me the name of this connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S 95 GT- Need Help Identifying connectors and wires, please!!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
JCBeaver Diagram for 12V Input wires going to the factory gauge cluster connectors? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
James V Fox What are these connectors for? And how to remove wires? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
no_fox_given 1994 5.0 mystery wiring connector 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
F Help Id Wire Connectors 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
W Need Help - Vacuum And Wire Connectors SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
M Injector Fote 9f593 D9b Da Pigtail/wire Connector SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
rock4451 Wiring Harness Connector Questions - Black & Grey 8 Pin Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
805mustang What Are The Single Wire Connectors On Front Of Each Head? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
madspeed Electrical No test connector jumper wire? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
FoMoCo17 Salt & Pepper Shaker Wire Sizes And New Connectors Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
IICrazy Engine wiring connector help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
W Where to get wiring with connectors? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
MustangLX-5.0 Stator wire on 3G, Crimp AND solder inline connector? How? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
S where does this wire connector go??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
1 Lost wiring connector? Multifunction Switch? - Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
sscobra Need wiring help..Name that connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
bloopbloob Can't run codes? Is my connector wired wrong? (w/Pic) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
H Wiring harnesses/connectors Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Dan95-5.0 anybody wire an illuminated switch to replace the spout connector 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
D 3g question: Where to find connector for white wire. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M How to determine if wiring harness connector to 02 sensor is bad??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
K Help me ID these wiring connectors, main harness. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
P missing a wire connector... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D C4 swap in a T-5 car. What's the one wire connector for? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
bjl95mustang What is the web site of the place that sells new ford wiring connectors? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
D 66 mustang wiring issue 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Help with 65 wiring 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Not sure where to ask -HELP - Electrical Issues with 2005 mustang, was headlights and now wipers also random radio coming on without keys 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
6 Duraspark 2 conversion wiring help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
C Wiring swap Please Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D 1989 Dash Harness Problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
L Electrical Purge Solenoid wiring question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
africansnowowl Electrical Florida 5.0 Gauges wiring question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D 1987 4 to 8 wiring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
8 Electric fan problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Electrical Little ecu wiring help, almost there! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Hoytster Wiring questions on new MS3X install Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
B Megasquirt pnp2 maf wiring Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
B 1994 mustang cooling fan wiring? PLEASE HELP!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
L Help with trunk wires 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
R 1969 mustang headlight upgrade wiring kit 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
L Help with identifying wires in engine bay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Suggestions on Coil Pack, Plug and Wire Upgrades 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C HELP 66 Mustang Backup light wiring under the dash. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Creomod Electrical Tachometer inline fuse wire? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Similar threads
Top Bottom