Wire connector identification help 88

Hello. New here. I’m working on my sons 88 2.3 mustang. It’s running pretty good. Been chasing my tail with the fuel pump because it constantly runs. While checking different wires under the hood I found one that is disconnected. I can’t figure out what it goes to. I haven’t found it in the wiring diagrams. It’s a red wire and a orange wire together and it appears to be somewhere around the fuel injectors, but it’s not one of those. It was laying across the firewall over where the wiring harness comes through for the ecm. Any idea what it could be and where it goes? Thanks
