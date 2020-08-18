Wire connector identification help 88

This connector is for an automatic transmission. I recently swapped my auto for a T-5, and this was one of my unused connectors. Mine just sits in the engine bay now, zip tied out of the way. If your car is a 5spd, you don't need it. If it's an automatic, check the driver's side of the trans for a missing connection. I don't remember off-hand what that connector does, but it controls a solenoid there on the side.



EDIT: Went and snapped a few pictures. First one shows the connector, and the second shows where the wire comes from, splitting off of the harness running against the valve cover. Is this the one you're referring to?