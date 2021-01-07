Wire tuck question

I’ve browsed around a bunch haven’t seen much on this, started doing a wire tuck on the headlight harness (drivers side) noticed an oval plug hole on the drivers firewall inside the fender well (fenders off) Haven’t seen anyone utilizing this, anyone know why? I’ve seen people cut holes in the back of the tower and cut wires and pull them through the small hole near the brake booster. My thought was to expand the oval grommet in the fender well a bit, pull the harness back into the vehicle, then feed it through the hole I expanded. (I’ll obviously make it water tight after) Might help to add that my car is completely disassembled (doors,fenders,fender wells, hood, interior, bumpers, motor, tranny......the whole nine) thanks for reading, Thoughts? The picture I added is of the hole I’m referring too, red ring around it.
 

I've used it for other wires, but not to wire tuck. It's a good idea, but you'll likely have to cut holes (or extend wires) in the rear apron area to connect to the wires that run across the firewall.

I think the main reason people don't pull the harness all the way back and then through that hole is because it's a huge PITA to do without pulling the dash out.

I really wish that someone reproduced that grommet. Mine is a little stiff
 
