Wired backwards? Engine coolant temp sensor... please help 1986 5.0

Guys I bought a engine coolant temperature sensor from American Muscle and both wire coming off of it are white... the new sensor has #1 & #2 indicated on it... I don’t know how to install this without it being backwards... please help...
 

Mustang5L5 said:
The ECT is a resistance type sensor. It can be wired either way and will work the same.
Click to expand...
That’s not true... geez... it’s not just a resistor... if you get it backwards the car will think it’s hot when it’s cold and cold when it’s hot and it will adjust fuel accordingly... Please stop wasting peoples time and stop answering questions you know nothing about...
 
