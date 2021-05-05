Wires above radio hole

Hi All,
Need some help on determining where these wires are for. Took the dash out to replace heater n AC core n noticed these wires didn’t have another connection wire. One picture has a yellow circle n the other had a white circle to indicate the wires in question. I purchased the car like that. Some kid reworked the car n cut wires everywhere. Might need help later on on installing an aftermarket radio.
Thanks for all your support on this build!!!
