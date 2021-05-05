Wires above radio hole

B

Blueinfan

Member
Mar 18, 2021
25
3
13
20
Temecula
Hi All,
Need some help on determining where these wires are for. Took the dash out to replace heater n AC core n noticed these wires didn’t have another connection wire. One picture has a yellow circle n the other had a white circle to indicate the wires in question. I purchased the car like that. Some kid reworked the car n cut wires everywhere. Might need help later on on installing an aftermarket radio.
Thanks for all your support on this build!!!
 

Attachments

  • A6A703F1-B6E0-417A-AF61-4D3967138E58.jpeg
    A6A703F1-B6E0-417A-AF61-4D3967138E58.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 2
  • 4977AEB6-A1CA-43E4-9B12-96E53795B87A.jpeg
    4977AEB6-A1CA-43E4-9B12-96E53795B87A.jpeg
    1.6 MB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
740
572
103
55
First, what year is your car? Second, does it have a radio now?

You'll need a wiring diagram for your particular year. You might be able to find one online without paying. From there, trace the color and approximate location and you should have your answer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Factory Radio plugs missing
Replies
1
Views
166
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
Electrical 1987 cruise control help
Replies
1
Views
52
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
V
Electrical Wiring Help - Alternator and Battery
Replies
0
Views
134
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
vnardo
V
Bottomlesspit
Electrical Some help with electrical wiring...console and dash
Replies
7
Views
391
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bottomlesspit
Bottomlesspit
D
Need Help with wiring an 87 GT Convertible Radio
Replies
30
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ShadowBlueGT
ShadowBlueGT
Top Bottom