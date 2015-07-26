Going to the track friday, so in will see. I run drag radials, so launching is tricky. The clutch setup disengaged about it 1/2" after leaving the floor. The clutch did not engage until closer to the top. So for about 2" of clutch pedal travel, the engine was operating without the 2 step. During that time it would rev past my desired launch rpm. I offset this by only giving it enough throttle to bump the 2 step. I would let off the pedal, the clutch would grab and I would floor it. I got three possible outcomes out of this: a good launch, a bad bog from having very little throttle input, or I would blow the tires off. It has been fairly inconsistent.



I am hoping that using the horn button will work like this: 3900rpm 2 step, gas on the floor, let out the clutch, it grabs and rpms fall slightly, giving me a split second or so to release the horn button before the engine revs back to the 3900 rpm 2 step.



This sounds like it will work in theory, but we will see come friday. I left my line lock hooked to the clutch, which was done to keep me from rolling out of the lights.



Joe