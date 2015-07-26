Electrical Wiring 2 Step To Horn

RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
I currently run my 2 step off my clutch pedal, but in the name of trying something different (to me), I want to wire it to my horn button.

To those who have, how did you go about doing this? Where did you splice in at and was there anything else that you needed, like a relay, or was it simply splicing?

Thanks.

Joe
 

RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
Well, I got no responses on here, so I dove into it myself. In case someone searches and comes across this thread, I wanted to provide a solution. With that said, this was really easy.

On my 93, behind the radio you will find a brown relay for the horn. Coming from that relay is a solid blue wire. All I had to do was cut this wire and wire it to my 2 step. I could then activate my 2 step using the horn button. I plan on picking up a 2 way (correct terminology?) switch that will allow me to toggle back and forth from the horn to the 2 step.

I hope this helps someone.

Joe
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
I'm not sure if I'm going to do it this way, but I was thinking about it earlier today.

Why did you choose to go this route from your clutch setup, and do you have any first impressions?
 
RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
Going to the track friday, so in will see. I run drag radials, so launching is tricky. The clutch setup disengaged about it 1/2" after leaving the floor. The clutch did not engage until closer to the top. So for about 2" of clutch pedal travel, the engine was operating without the 2 step. During that time it would rev past my desired launch rpm. I offset this by only giving it enough throttle to bump the 2 step. I would let off the pedal, the clutch would grab and I would floor it. I got three possible outcomes out of this: a good launch, a bad bog from having very little throttle input, or I would blow the tires off. It has been fairly inconsistent.

I am hoping that using the horn button will work like this: 3900rpm 2 step, gas on the floor, let out the clutch, it grabs and rpms fall slightly, giving me a split second or so to release the horn button before the engine revs back to the 3900 rpm 2 step.

This sounds like it will work in theory, but we will see come friday. I left my line lock hooked to the clutch, which was done to keep me from rolling out of the lights.

Joe
 
smkshw

smkshw

@RangerJoe ....i have mine exactly like that,wired to the horn,works pretty good too!
i attached it to the horn with a switch,when im not using it i switch it off
 
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
Old post, but after finally hooking up my line-lock and am starting to rewire everything behind the dash, I'm planning to run a hurst shifter with a button and detachable wires at the track, and a regular T56 ball shifter on the street. I will leave the current switch that came with the line lock tucked into the center console and pull it out should I ever want to test it, for scientific purposes only, on the street. I'm going to wire my 2-step with my line lock, which I believe will allow me to be as consistent staging as possible and prevent the occasional roll-out and red light.

Planning to wire my exhaust cut-out to a convertible top switch and remove my rear-defrost. I can't imagine driving in icy/snowy conditions and needing that again. I'm also going to wire my built-in data logging switch to the GT fog light switch (installing one even though I'm talking about my '91 LX. I'm pretty excited about everything! I think that covers my bases on switches.
 
408Notch

RangerJoe said:
Well, I got no responses on here, so I dove into it myself. In case someone searches and comes across this thread, I wanted to provide a solution. With that said, this was really easy.

On my 93, behind the radio you will find a brown relay for the horn. Coming from that relay is a solid blue wire. All I had to do was cut this wire and wire it to my 2 step. I could then activate my 2 step using the horn button. I plan on picking up a 2 way (correct terminology?) switch that will allow me to toggle back and forth from the horn to the 2 step.

I hope this helps someone.

Joe
Hey Joe, where you goin with that gun in your hand haha just kidding. On this relay for the horn, you say you just cut the blue wire and wired it to your 2 step. Did you cut the wire at the relay and just wired that to you 2 step wire?

I'm wanting to go that route for my 2 step as well
 
