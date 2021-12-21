Wiring behind radio help

Hello all! This is my first post so please bare with me. I picked up an 02 GT. Previous owner had taken out the radio for “weight reduction” or whatever. So I’m playing what’s this and what’s that. Starting near the gear shift, the cig lighter is plugged up. The fog light switch is wired into one of the harnesses. The traction control button was taken out to be replaced by another cig lighter. And the defrost button didn’t have any connection. I’m so confused. Can somebody please help?? I attached 10 pictures of each connector and colored wires. Thanks in advance guys and girls