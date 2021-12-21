Wiring behind radio help

Angelcb

New Member
Dec 21, 2021
Connecticut
Hello all! This is my first post so please bare with me. I picked up an 02 GT. Previous owner had taken out the radio for “weight reduction” or whatever. So I’m playing what’s this and what’s that. Starting near the gear shift, the cig lighter is plugged up. The fog light switch is wired into one of the harnesses. The traction control button was taken out to be replaced by another cig lighter. And the defrost button didn’t have any connection. I’m so confused. Can somebody please help?? I attached 10 pictures of each connector and colored wires. Thanks in advance guys and girls
 

Attachments

  • DEA89EE7-B9EC-4FD4-9C46-1259CA96A411.jpeg
    DEA89EE7-B9EC-4FD4-9C46-1259CA96A411.jpeg
    350.9 KB · Views: 4
  • 1C7F652A-3A59-40B1-B126-519FB409C31E.jpeg
    1C7F652A-3A59-40B1-B126-519FB409C31E.jpeg
    543.1 KB · Views: 4
  • 140C392E-73ED-4A19-8A78-30C0572F665A.jpeg
    140C392E-73ED-4A19-8A78-30C0572F665A.jpeg
    382.7 KB · Views: 5
  • A16E1B61-3635-4694-B55E-9939092DE22D.jpeg
    A16E1B61-3635-4694-B55E-9939092DE22D.jpeg
    457.6 KB · Views: 4
  • AF6586A3-8AEB-4DEB-8C75-F05BDCB0E16A.jpeg
    AF6586A3-8AEB-4DEB-8C75-F05BDCB0E16A.jpeg
    415.2 KB · Views: 4
  • FDE4658F-93F7-4124-9017-C629B95E29F8.jpeg
    FDE4658F-93F7-4124-9017-C629B95E29F8.jpeg
    391.6 KB · Views: 4
  • FEE8BE44-B04F-41FB-9513-B7AEA6C54D47.jpeg
    FEE8BE44-B04F-41FB-9513-B7AEA6C54D47.jpeg
    374.6 KB · Views: 4
  • 84396FCE-E274-48FC-9E2E-55BF7581DEEB.jpeg
    84396FCE-E274-48FC-9E2E-55BF7581DEEB.jpeg
    377.8 KB · Views: 4
  • 11232E16-6456-4E52-8AA8-2F257AFE0088.jpeg
    11232E16-6456-4E52-8AA8-2F257AFE0088.jpeg
    363.1 KB · Views: 4
  • 79722793-3609-4165-8F37-625857822F19.jpeg
    79722793-3609-4165-8F37-625857822F19.jpeg
    304.9 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


