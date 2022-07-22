Electrical Wiring clearance question

So I bought a 88 vert 2 years ago and have been slowly working on the interior as my first project car, I had the dash out and added a few things like a radio, cams, and a auto start keyfob, as you can see by the pic below I have a load of wires here, when I put my center console back, will I have any wires showing? Or do I need to make room and clear the clutter, I cant put the console back because of the shifter and dont feel like dismantling it just to check something people probably know. Thanks / I didnt know whether or not this is an interior question or a wiring one so my bad If this is the wrong place.
 

