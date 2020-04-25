Wiring confusion

N

Never enough stangs

New Member
Apr 25, 2020
1
0
1
66
Beeton Ontario
I am deep into a restoration of a fox 7up convertible I have so many wiring issues probably because the cars history showed it was in the hands of the DEA for a number of years and for sure thay are not known for being car enthusiasts. So I am sure thay made a mess. So my dilemma is now replacing the dash harness. My big question is are all dash harnesses on convertibles from 1990 to 1993 can be used. I have a line on a good harness from a 1991 that looks good but will it work Or do I need one from a 1990. The 1991 harness appears to have the same options.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sirocco110 Engine Spark plug wiring confusion. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
PonyGTrider ECM Wiring Confusion 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
W TFI Wiring confusion on pins 3 and 4 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
James V Wiring these electric fans is confusing.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
S Engine 1990 GT Alternator confusion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Similar threads
Engine Spark plug wiring confusion.
ECM Wiring Confusion
TFI Wiring confusion on pins 3 and 4
Wiring these electric fans is confusing..
Engine 1990 GT Alternator confusion
Top Bottom