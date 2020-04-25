Wiring confusion

I am deep into a restoration of a fox 7up convertible I have so many wiring issues probably because the cars history showed it was in the hands of the DEA for a number of years and for sure thay are not known for being car enthusiasts. So I am sure thay made a mess. So my dilemma is now replacing the dash harness. My big question is are all dash harnesses on convertibles from 1990 to 1993 can be used. I have a line on a good harness from a 1991 that looks good but will it work Or do I need one from a 1990. The 1991 harness appears to have the same options.