Can anyone tell me where these plugs go? Or if I’m missing a little harness somewhere? I bought an 04 Mach 1 roller and got an 04 Mach 1 engine and I’m putting it together. 1st time working on a modular. Almost done. Just have some connectors under the manifold off the knock sensor harness dangling. Not to sure where they go. I thought the two green ones would go together but they are both males.