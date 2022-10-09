Hey guys. New member here! I just bought an 89 Lx v8 car and it’s missing a bunch of stuff. My main question right now is I noticed ecm is missing. I don’t really care because I’m either gonna build a carb motor or use a fitech. I’m trying to make sure that everything else in the car will work without it…lights gauges etc. also do I need all this wiring under the hood? I’m thinking I should probably just pull the whole harness and put something like a painless one in it. Any help would be appreciated