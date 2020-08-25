Wiring engine from 01 Cobra in to an 03 Cobra

Hello I’m putting engine From an 01 Cobra in to an 03 Cobra I’m using the engine wiring Harness and computer from donor car. Went to plug in to the 03 under dash harness and one plug Is not the same.
From the 01 it’s a green 10 pin female connector. And on the 03 it is a gray 11 pin male connector. Also note the green male connector still in donor car also has 11 wires.
I was thinking of splicing in the male connector from donor car as long as all wires were same color but can’t find wiring diagram anywhere online for help..
Any suggestions would be appreciated.
