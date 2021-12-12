Wiring Help and question

Hey group, old parts man here.



I have a 67 coupe Auto trans , 2 V. I've hit a blank wall. I removed all the seats and carpet out, when I pulled the drivers seat out there was a ground wire laying under the carpet, it comes from the left rear stop light, it has the original clip that connects to the housing on the stop light. I eveindently pulled it loose from under the dash, can't find where it hooks back up. I don't unerstand why they would bring a ground wire fron the back to the front. Anyone have seen this before? I have the original Ford shop manuals and schematics books, can',t find a thing about it. Need some help.