Wiring Help Needed!

I am nearing completion of restoration of a 1968 Mustang Fastback. The PO cut the wires running down the passenger side of the car to the trunk area. I found remnants of a harness elsewhere in the car (disconnected) that I THINK is the missing part but I need to be sure. The remnant consists of two wires. The first is either light yellow or white and I think it is the fuel level connection. The other wire is black with a white or blue stripe and I think it is a connection to the courtesy lights from which the trunk light receives it's power. I would appreciate it if someone could confirm that the wires are what I think they are. I have studied the wiring diagrams and can find no reference to the wire going back to the fuel level sending unit. Thanks in advance.