Wiring Help Needed!

Hello All,
I am nearing completion of restoration of a 1968 Mustang Fastback. The PO cut the wires running down the passenger side of the car to the trunk area. I found remnants of a harness elsewhere in the car (disconnected) that I THINK is the missing part but I need to be sure. The remnant consists of two wires. The first is either light yellow or white and I think it is the fuel level connection. The other wire is black with a white or blue stripe and I think it is a connection to the courtesy lights from which the trunk light receives it's power. I would appreciate it if someone could confirm that the wires are what I think they are. I have studied the wiring diagrams and can find no reference to the wire going back to the fuel level sending unit. Thanks in advance.
 

Black with blue IS a courtesy light color code and yellow IS a fuel level color code so as long as your brake lights are still wired (probly down the drivers side) then I think you've got it.
 
Don't mean to bring up and old feed, but wondering if you figured out the yellow wire with the white stripe on the passenger side? I also thought it was for the fuel sending unit, but the more I read about the sending unit it looks like it comes down the drivers side and crosses over the tank and through the grommet on the passenger side.

Appreciate your help.

