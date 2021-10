Beginner here just bought a 1985 GT 5.0 Hatchback with the 5sp. Been sitting for a long time but in decent shape. Rodents got to most of the wiring so ideally I'd like to replace the entire harnesses. I found an engine harness so now I'm just looking for an under the dash harness. I found one for sale from a 79 cobra coupe. Would that work for an 85?